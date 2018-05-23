JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a four-year prison sentence for a polite bank robber was unreasonable.
The court has granted a new hearing to James Gailey. Guidelines suggested a minimum sentence of 10 months in jail, but Jackson County Judge John McBain went much higher.
Gailey pleaded guilty to robbing a bank just two days before Christmas in 2014. He told a teller to put money into a cloth bag. Gailey didn’t have a weapon, and he apologized several times. He was accused of robbing the same bank months later.
The appeals court says the judge failed to adequately justify the minimum four-year sentence. The same punishment still is possible at the next hearing. Gailey has been in prison for 2½ years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers