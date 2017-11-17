CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prison officials say the death of a 46-year-old inmate from Las Vegas is being investigated as a suicide, and the death of a prisoner at another facility is being investigated.
A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Friday that Jeffery Hosmer died Nov. 5 after he was found unconscious alone in a cell at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
Hosmer had been serving a 13-to-32-year prison sentence on 2011 convictions as a habitual criminal and drug and stolen property charges.
Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says 48-year-old Demetrious Stewart died Tuesday at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. His death is being investigated.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Cleveland Browns waive Kasen Williams, could a return to Seahawks be in the offing?
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
Stewart had been serving 20 years to life at Lovelock Correctional Center on sexual assault of a minor convictions in Las Vegas in 2007.