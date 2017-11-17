Share story

The Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prison officials say the death of a 46-year-old inmate from Las Vegas is being investigated as a suicide, and the death of a prisoner at another facility is being investigated.

A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Friday that Jeffery Hosmer died Nov. 5 after he was found unconscious alone in a cell at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Hosmer had been serving a 13-to-32-year prison sentence on 2011 convictions as a habitual criminal and drug and stolen property charges.

Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says 48-year-old Demetrious Stewart died Tuesday at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. His death is being investigated.

Stewart had been serving 20 years to life at Lovelock Correctional Center on sexual assault of a minor convictions in Las Vegas in 2007.

