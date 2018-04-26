NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A prison inmate has confessed to a slaying nearly 10 years in eastern Indiana, saying he did so to gain “peace of mind.”

The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday it had filed charges of murder and burglary against 51-year-old Dana R. Zirkel in connection with August 2008 crowbar-bludgeoning death of 49-year-old Michael Patterson of Middletown during a burglary.

Zirkel is incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility for burglary convictions in 2009 and 2010. A probable cause affidavit filed Thursday says Zirkel confessed to a Henry County sheriff’s detective a year ago, saying “he could not have any peace in his life until he got this out.”

Zirkel is scheduled for an initial hearing on the new charges Monday in Henry County.