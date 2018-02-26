Authorities say a prisoner serving life killed a western Pennsylvania state prison guard who’d confiscated a towel being used to conceal the view of his bunk.

State officials announced correctional officer Sgt. Mark Baserman died Monday, 11 days after Paul Jawon Kendrick allegedly punched him repeatedly and kicked him in the head.

Authorities say the last fatal attack by an inmate on state Corrections Department staff occurred in 1979.

A state police affidavit says the attack, captured on video, began with the 22-year-old Kendrick striking Baserman in the face, then punching him in the head about 10 times and kicking him in the head, leaving Baserman unresponsive.

Kendrick was arraigned Monday on assault charges filed last week. He didn’t have a defense lawyer on file.