RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top court could rule as soon as Wednesday whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could radically alter October’s presidential election in Latin America’s largest nation.

Da Silva was convicted last year of helping a construction company get sweetheart contracts in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment.

The former president has always maintained his innocence, saying this case as well as several other corruption charges that have yet to be tried are attempts to keep him off the presidential ballot. Despite the legal troubles that have angered some Brazilians, da Silva leads preference polls to return to office.