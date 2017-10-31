BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A former assistant pastor at a suburban Denver church has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.
The Adams County District Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old Robert Wyatt was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty.
Prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted the girl, now 15, whose family attended the Agape Bible Church in Thornton. He also used his position in the church to convince the girl’s parents to allow him to teach her at her home.
The girl reported that the abuse had been going on for nearly two years, beginning when she was 12 with inappropriate touching. In March 2016, Wyatt offered to take her on a field trip but instead took her to a hotel where he sexually assaulted her.
