LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who impersonated an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and kept a stash of guns, grenades and thousands of rounds of ammunition is going to prison.

Matthew Ryan Johnston was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Investigators say Johnston wore a phony ICE uniform, carried a fake badge and at one point used police lights to chase a car, causing a traffic collision.

Authorities say he even once took a report about a person who might be in the country illegally.

Police who searched his Fontana home and another location say they found guns, grenades, ammo and several improvised explosive devices — including the remnants of an exploded pipe bomb.