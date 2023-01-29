Priscilla Presley has contested the will of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to determine the validity of the document.

On Thursday, Priscilla Presley filed a petition questioning the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie Presley’s will. Reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, the filing disputes a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that allegedly removed her former business manager, Barry Siegel, and Priscilla Presley as trustees and replaced them with her eldest children, Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Priscilla Presley, along with Siegel, is currently a co-trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate and is seeking to keep it that way — despite the 2016 amendment allegedly naming Riley and Benjamin Keough as the sole trustees in the event of their mother’s death. Lisa Marie Presley died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest at a home near Calabasas. The singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was 54.

The petition claims that the amendment “allegedly signed by Lisa Marie Presley” misspells her mother’s name and contains a signature that “appears inconsistent with (Lisa Marie Presley’s) usual and customary signature.” Priscilla Presley also maintains that the 2016 amendment was never delivered to her during her daughter’s lifetime “as required by the express terms of the trust” and that the document was never witnessed or notarized.

Additionally, the filing notes that Priscilla Presley believes Siegel “has already or will soon resign as co-trustee” — in which case Riley Keough would be appointed co-trustee with Priscilla Presley.

“Based on the foregoing, the Purported 2016 Amendment should be deemed invalid and the Trust, as amended and completely restated in 2010 is the controlling and authoritative document and its terms administered,” the petition reads.

Priscilla Presley’s petition comes less than a week after she and her family gathered at Graceland for a public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. During the ceremony at Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Priscilla Presley read a poem written by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters. (Lisa Marie Presley is survived by three daughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, 14, and Finley Lockwood, 14.)

“Thank you all for being here,” Priscilla Presley said at the service. “Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you.”