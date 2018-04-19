DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — Police say they found more than a dozen empty ammunition shell casings inside a restroom at a Massachusetts high school.
Danvers police say they found the 13 shell casings inside the boy’s bathroom at the sports stadium at Essex Technical High School.
The Salem News reports the casings were first discovered by school officials Wednesday afternoon after the school hosted two lacrosse games and a track meet.
Principal Brad Morgan says he’s informed parents and guardians of students of the investigation. Morgan says police are investigating with the cooperation of school personnel.
No classes are being held this week because it’s vacation week.
___
Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com