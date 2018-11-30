PASADENA, Md. — A substitute teacher has been suspended after her principal said she taped a second-grader to her chair.
News outlets cite a letter this week from Lake Shore Elementary School Principal Julie Little-McVearry, who says she took action after learning about it from a parent.
The letter says the long-term substitute taped the boy to his seat because he wouldn’t return to his chair.
Police have been notified. The teacher won’t be placed in an Anne Arundel County school until the matter is resolved, and the school is looking for another long-term substitute for the class. The principal says “every child is embraced, loved, and nurtured” at Lake Shore.
