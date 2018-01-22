PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island elementary school principal has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse against a gym teacher.

A judge on Monday found Violet LeMar guilty after a bench trial. She was sentenced to one year suspended, one year of probation and 150 hours of community service.

Her lawyer moved immediately to appeal.

LeMar testified that she alerted the Providence school department about the allegations last spring made by girls at Harry Kizirian Elementary, but didn’t believe the conduct was sexual in nature. She said she was unaware she was required to make a report to the Department of Children, Youth and Families within 24 hours.

The teacher has pleaded not guilty to several counts of child molestation and simple assault.