WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island elementary school principal has been charged with failing to report child abuse.

Warwick police said Wednesday that 55-year-old Colleen Mercurio, of Saunderstown, turned herself in Friday on the misdemeanor offense. She’s due in court in December.

Police Maj. Rick Rathbun says a parent complained over the summer that Mercurio failed to report an incident from last November to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. He says police determined Mercurio failed to meet the mandatory reporting requirements in the case.

Mercurio is the principal of Cedar Hill Elementary School. Superintendent Philip Thornton’s office says Mercurio has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 16.

It’s unclear whether Mercurio has an attorney who can comment on the charge.