MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Student journalists at a Vermont high school who were asked by the principal to remove a story they broke about unprofessional conduct charges against a guidance director can now repost the article.

Burlington High School Principal Noel Green said Thursday since the story was published elsewhere, students could republish the story.

Students received a tip about the investigation and filed a records request. They published a story Monday night based on their findings.

Green asked them on Tuesday to remove it. A new law protects student journalists but still protects administrators if they find a story disrupts a school’s ability to perform its educational mission.

The students removed it. Green reversed his decision Thursday, citing other media picking up the story.

Messages were left with Green and the students.