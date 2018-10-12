The two weddings, though anchored in the same castle, had marked differences from the higher star power of the guests in May to the scaled-back media coverage of the latest nuptials.

LONDON — In May, a grandchild of the queen of England married a commoner in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as thousands of well-wishers gathered in the town and the global news media provided breathless, wall-to-wall coverage.

On Friday, five months after that wildly popular wedding — of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — a much windier and less-celebrated royal ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel: the marriage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, a commoner.

This time, most Britons said they would not be tuning in, according to one opinion poll, and legions took to social media to gripe about the tax bill.

The union of Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle, an American actress who is biracial, divorced and a self-described feminist, was seen as the dawn of a new era: a more inclusive monarchy.

Eugenie, 28, is ninth in line to the British throne and an associate director of the Hauser and Wirth art galleries in London. She is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; and of Sarah Ferguson. Brooksbank, 32, is a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, which was co-founded by actor George Clooney.

“It was love at first sight,” Eugenie told the British broadcaster ITV about meeting Brooksbank.

That love apparently was not shared by the British public Friday.

While millions of people watched the royal wedding in May, according to the BBC, the British broadcaster decided not to show Eugenie’s wedding in full, though ITV stepped into the void. At least 84 percent of Britons said they “probably” or “definitely” would not tune in, a government poll said this month.

Among the 850 guests Friday were models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne; singer Robbie Williams; actress Demi Moore; comedian and author Stephen Fry; and, of course, Queen Elizabeth; Prince Philip; Prince William and his wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry and Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex.

William and Kate’s 5-year-old son, Prince George, served as a page boy, and their daughter, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, was one of six bridesmaids. There was no sign of 5-month-old Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest child.

Eugenie, who had surgery to correct scoliosis when she was 12, wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos that allowed her scar to show. “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars, and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she told ITV before the wedding. She also wore a diamond-and-emerald tiara loaned to her by the queen, who hosted a Champagne luncheon for the guests just after the ceremony. A second reception was held in the evening.

The dean of Windsor, David Conner, led the vows. Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, read an excerpt from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” that invoked a passage reminding her of her fiancé’s “rare” smile. For some, even that did not go down well.

One journalist, Ned Donovan, wrote on Twitter: “I get the impression that the Princesses may not actually have read the Great Gatsby, seeing as they just read a passage about the smile of a con man about to massively defraud you.”

Twitter was also rife with criticism about the cost of the affair. While the royal family paid for trappings such as the flowers, the dress and the party, significant security was required because the couple decided to have a carriage procession through Windsor.

That security was provided by Thames Valley Police — and paid for by taxpayers. The exact cost was not immediately released, but news reports estimated it at about $2.6 million.

Eugenie’s decision to show her scars drew praise.

“It’s so good to see that Eugenie chose her wedding dress to reveal her scar from her scoliosis surgery,” a Twitter user named Harmony wrote. “I love the mindset that it’s a badge of honour showing what she’s been through and encouraging others to do the same and not to be ashamed of surgery scars.”

The event also had moments of levity. As the ceremony approached, the royal Twitter account managed to misspell the groom’s name as “Jacksbrook.” On Friday, a page boy took a tumble. The wind destabilized colorful fascinators: Many held on for dear life as gusts whipped dresses and jackets and sent at least one hat dancing down the walkway.

After Andrea Bocelli’s soaring rendition of “Ave Maria,” the couple were pronounced husband and wife, and the newlyweds set off for their ride through the streets of Windsor.