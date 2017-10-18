GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Sarandon, who played Prince Humperdinck in “The Princess Bride,” will talk to the audience after a 30th anniversary screening of the movie during the Adirondack Film Festival.
The film festival in Glens Falls starts Thursday evening with a youth hockey exhibition game followed by a Jumbotron screening of the movie “Miracle,” about the U.S. hockey team winning the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.
More than 75 films will be shown on seven screens at the festival, which runs through Saturday.
“The Princess Bride,” a romantic comedy directed by Rob Reiner, will be shown Friday evening.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
A cat adoption event and a screenwriters panel discussion are among Saturday’s special events.