GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Sarandon, who played Prince Humperdinck in “The Princess Bride,” will talk to the audience after a 30th anniversary screening of the movie during the Adirondack Film Festival.

The film festival in Glens Falls starts Thursday evening with a youth hockey exhibition game followed by a Jumbotron screening of the movie “Miracle,” about the U.S. hockey team winning the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

More than 75 films will be shown on seven screens at the festival, which runs through Saturday.

“The Princess Bride,” a romantic comedy directed by Rob Reiner, will be shown Friday evening.

A cat adoption event and a screenwriters panel discussion are among Saturday’s special events.