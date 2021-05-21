LONDON – Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealed more of his mental suffering — and anger at his father, the future king — in a series of interviews with his production partner, Oprah Winfrey, revealing that he spent years drinking excessively and taking drugs to numb the pain of his mother’s death and to calm his anxiety at performing royal duties.

The deeply personal narrative by the runaway prince is being rolled out in a series of episodes of a new documentary series, called “The Me You Can’t See,” that the prince is co-creating with Winfrey for the streaming service Apple TV Plus. The series deploys celebrities — Harry, singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, basketball star DeMar DeRozan — to both de-stigmatize mental illness and draw more eyeballs.

Prince Harry described his years from age 28 to 32 as “a nightmare time in my life,” when he suffered from in panic attacks and severe anxiety.

“I was just all over the place mentally,” Harry said, revealing that he frequently drank to excess, consuming a week’s worth of alcohol in a single Friday or Saturday night.

He did not say exactly how much he drank or what drugs he took, nor does he say he is an alcoholic or addict. Britain’s National Health Service say men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis, which is six pints of lager or a bottle and a half of wine.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” said the 36-year-old prince, now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, an American actress, and living in a seaside mansion in southern California with their son Archie – and another baby on the way.

Harry blamed his trauma on his mother Princess Diana’s death in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 and the stress of living the royal life, which he earlier compared to being an animal in a zoo, to be put on display and gawked at the monarch’s subjects.

He directs some of his anger, again, at his father, claiming Prince Charles made him “suffer” as a child. He also says his family never spoke of Diana’s death.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you,'” Harry said.

One of his most traumatic moments as a child, Harry said, was when he followed his mother’s horse-drawn casket in a public funeral cortege at age 12, passing by throngs of onlookers, many of them openly sobbing – and staring at him.

“For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses’ hoofs going along the Mall,” Harry told Winfrey.

“It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. [I was] showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing: This was my mum – you never even met her,” he said.

Harry said, even today, returning to London from abroad could be a “trigger” for fight-or-flight emotions. He returned briefly for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

“I was aware of it, I wasn’t aware of it at the time when I was younger, but after I started doing therapy stuff I became aware of it,” he said. “I was like, why do I feel so uncomfortable? And of course for me London is a trigger, unfortunately, because of what happened to my mum, and because of what I experienced and what I saw.”

The interviews are awfully intimate – perhaps too much for some.

In one scene, Harry is filmed by Winfrey’s cameras during a therapy session known as “Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing,” showing the prince closing his eyes, deep breathing and crossing his arms across his chest, as he recalls past trauma.

In an explosive interview that Harry and his wife gave to Winfrey in March, the duchess said she was suffering from depression and considered suicide. Harry and Meghan claim the palace – and the royal family – were little help.

The palace did not respond to the latest accusations by Harry, though after the original interview with Winfrey in March, Queen Elizabeth II said “the whole family was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” adding “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

Harry repeats his charges in the Apple series.

‘I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

The couple now live in Montecito in southern California, down the road from one of Winfrey’s homes. They’ve made multimillion-dollar deals to produce content for Spotify and Netflix. They’re expecting their second child this summer.

Harry is a co-producer with Winfrey on the Apple TV series and so will be paid for his work. The amount is unknown, and back in 2019 the prince’s spokesman said he would donate any profits from the series to mental health charities.