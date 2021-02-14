LONDON – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second baby, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed Sunday, saying they were “overjoyed at the news.”

The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018, have a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born May 2019. Harry is sixth in line to the British throne; Archie is seventh. The baby will be eighth.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokeswoman said as well-wishers flocked to social media to offer the family their congratulations.

Meghan wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July, and called for people on social media to be kinder to one another. The piece came after years of the couple being targeted by the relentless British tabloids.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote. She described the “almost unbearable grief” that comes with losing a child. She urged people to try to find more time to ask others whether they are OK.

The Sussexes released a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Meghan has a hand on her bump.

Misan Harriman, the photographer, tweeted: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”