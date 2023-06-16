Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to Saturday’s party celebrating the birth of the British sovereign.

The pair attended the centuries old Trooping the Colour celebration in 2022 when it was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. This weekend’s jubilee will be the first to take place with Harry’s father, King Charles, seated on the throne. The event was dubbed the Queen’s Birthday Parade during Elizabeth’s reign.

According to People, Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, will likely be at home in California with their young children when the festivities get underway at Buckingham Palace.

More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will partake in the event that dates back more than 260 years. The BBC will broadcast the celebration live. There will also be a flyover by Royal Air Force pilots.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would scale back their participation as “senior” members of the Royal Family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair said in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The prince attended his father’s coronation in April, though his wife and children did not. Tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family were not helped by the January release of his memoir “Spare,” which lays bare his experience as the second of two sons born to the King of England.

The tell-all alleges his older brother, Prince William, referred to Markle as “difficult” and “rude.”

Markle, whose mother is Black, claims a “senior royal” expressed concerns over what skin color her son with Prince Harry would have. The pair reportedly felt they were treated poorly by fellow royals after the Queen died.