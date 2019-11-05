Starting next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going AWOL.

The royal couple will take a break from their public lives and the public eye to spend some time in the U.S. as a family. Though the official dates of the couple’s hiatus have yet to be confirmed, they are expected to reunite with the royal family around Christmas to celebrate the holiday, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only have a few more official engagements to attend to — including appearances at The Field of Remembrance on Thursday, the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, and the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday — before flitting across the pond to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland in Los Angeles.

While the family is there they may be looking at a second residence in California and may take a trip or two to New York City or hop the border to visit Canada where Meghan lived while filming “Suits,” the Observer reported.

The couple’s decision to step out of the spotlight is likely linked to the media scrutiny they experienced while Meghan was pregnant and after.

During their royal tour through South Africa, Meghan shared in an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby that, like any pregnant woman, she was really vulnerable and being the target of tabloid gossip was “really challenging.” Meghan continued, saying, “And, then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

©2019 New York Daily News