Nation & World Prince Harry and best man Prince William arrive at St. George’s Chapel for royal wedding Originally published May 19, 2018 at 3:35 am Updated May 19, 2018 at 3:37 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Harry and best man Prince William arrive at St. George’s Chapel for royal wedding. The Associated Press Next StoryWife of Malaysia’s ex-leader slams ‘public trial’ of family Previous StoryMeghan Markle, in white dress and veil, leaves hotel in vintage Rolls-Royce on way to royal wedding.