LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles released a videotaped Easter message early Friday offering support for persecuted Christians around the world.
He expresses sympathy for people who have “had to flee for their faith and for their life” and says he has been deeply moved by their courage and ability to forgive.
He says all three Abrahamic faiths have endured persecution when religion “has fallen into the barbaric grip of those who distort and misrepresent faith.”
Charles, who is heir to the British throne, has spoken out in the past on the need for religious tolerance.
The message was recorded earlier this month at Charles’ Clarence House residence in central London.