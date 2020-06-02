WASHINGTON – Voters in scattered primaries around the country contended with confusion about where to cast ballots, long lines and poor social distancing Tuesday, as protests over the death of George Floyd threatened to combine with the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt elections.

Primaries are being held Tuesday in eight states and the District of Columbia, with nearly every jurisdiction facing a surge of interest in voting by mail. In several cases, the number of in-person voting places was significantly reduced, and some places experienced hiccups as voting got underway.

But by afternoon on Election Day, none of the problems appeared to rise to a critical level or threaten a significant number of voters, election officials and advocates reported.

It was a sharp departure from the partisan battles and court battles earlier this year in Ohio and Wisconsin over whether to postpone elections because of the threat of coronavirus. In Wisconsin, a mass exodus of poll workers also created hours-long lines in the spring elections in April.

“The big story is really voter confusion,” said Suzanne Almeida, who leads Common Cause Pennsylvania, on a call with reporters.

An election protection hotline received more than 500 calls from voters asking where and how to cast ballots, she said.

Tuesday’s primaries marked the biggest day of voting around the country since the coronavirus pandemic emerged in full force, confronting voters and election officials with new challenges that hinted at what could be in store for the general election in November.

As they cast ballots in person, voters encountered conditions that have become a hallmark of this unusual election year: fewer voting locations, newly installed ballot dropboxes, signs encouraging social distancing and poll workers in protective gear. The public was also cautioned not to expect complete results on Tuesday night, with some states saying they might not be released until next week.

In Philadelphia, a small scattering of polling locations opened late because of missing poll books or other minor issues that happen most years, Almeida said. In one predominantly African American area of Pittsburgh, voters complained of feeling intimidated by having to cast ballots in a polling location that also houses a police department during a time of tension between black residents and law enforcement.

Long lines emerged in some parts of Indianapolis by midmorning, with voters in masks standing six feet apart, according to photos circulated on social media. Common Cause Indiana downplayed concerns, saying that high turnout in the city was a “nice surprise” and that many voters were waiting less than 30 minutes.

Some troubles appeared to stem from poor instructions about changes to voting due to health concerns and a corresponding drop in available poll workers. Philadelphia, for instance, opened only 190 polling places instead of the usual 831, but some voters who were unaware of the change showed up at their normal location only to find facilities shuttered with no signs directing them to a consolidated location.

Most of the problems emerged before Election Day and related to the overwhelming increase in demand for mail ballots, which was up more than 1,000 percent in some jurisdictions, according to elections officials.

Pennsylvania, notably the ring of suburbs around Philadelphia, is widely expected to be a crucial battleground in the November presidential election. If thousands of voters are unable to cast mail ballots in the primary, election officials will be under tremendous pressure to better prepare for a general election that four years ago was decided by the narrowest of margins.

Voters in Maryland and Rhode Island complained about not receiving requested ballots. In the District, election officials resorted to hand-delivering ballots that were at risk of not arriving on time.

Deadlines – and voters’ confusion about them – also caused issues.

In Indiana, the clerk of the state’s most populous county warned last week that thousands of ballots might not be counted because they would not be returned by the deadline of noon on Election Day.

And in New Mexico, voting rights advocates reported that several thousand applications for absentee ballots were received the day after the deadline.

Several of Tuesday’s contests drew special interest.

In Iowa, firebrand conservative Rep. Steve King, R, faced four GOP rivals. In Maryland, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D, was being challenged from the left by first-time candidate Mckayla Wilkes. And in New Mexico, former CIA operative Valerie Plame ran in a competitive primary for the seat being vacated by Senate hopeful Ben Ray Luján, a member of House Democratic leadership.

The presidential campaigns will also be taking note of turnout in Tuesday’s primaries. Election officials across the board expected low in-person turnout because of the surge in mail ballots, although that could mask the number of voters who were unable to or chose not to vote at all due to confusion over mail balloting rules or fear of infection at the polls.

There was confusion about where to drop mail ballots; Philadelphia election officials set up dropboxes at only 11 locations, not at every polling location. At the A.W. Christy Recreation Center in predominantly African American West Philadelphia – where 15 separate polling locations were consolidated – voters arrived with mail ballots in hand, unsure of what to do with them. With no ballot dropbox available, officials directed voters to a public library a mile away.

Advocates said black voters have struggled to vote absentee out of a combination of mistrust about dropping their ballot in the mail and lack of internet access to understand how to do it.

“To have these folks have to specifically come to the polls is unconscionable to me,” said Sergio Cea, 35, a community organizer.

One voter, Dorsey Williams, 52, came to the Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional library to drop off his mail ballot, only to be told – incorrectly – that he had to submit his ballot in the council district where he lives.

“Voter suppression is for real,” Williams said. “They just did it to me.”

But Jelani Lee, 43, said casting his ballot at the Christy Recreation Center in West Philadelphia was “fantastically easy and quick.”

In Delaware County outside Philadelphia, officials said they had fulfilled an unprecedented 80,000 requests for mail-in ballots. But 6,000 of them went out just Monday – giving those voters little wiggle room to return them on time. Officials said they would be unable to fulfill another 400 ballot requests at all because of insufficient staffing and time.

By midday, voting-rights advocates had no plans to challenge the election.

To help alleviate the crush, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, D, extended the mail ballot deadline by a week in six counties where the pandemic and protests have been most acute, but ballots still must be postmarked or received in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is an unprecedented time for Pennsylvania and our nation as we face a major public health crisis and civil unrest during an election,” Wolf said in a statement. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and I want to ensure that voters can cast their ballot and that it is received in time.”

The Pennsylvania primary is the state’s first major contest since state lawmakers expanded absentee balloting to all voters last fall, long before they could have predicted how dramatically interest in voting by mail would surge as a result of the pandemic.

The onset of violent protests after Floyd, who was black, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, compounded the challenges that Tuesday will bring.

Philadelphia has been under a mandatory 6 p.m. curfew since Sunday, while D.C.’s curfew is set at 7 p.m. Both cities declared voters and poll workers exempt from the curfews.

On a call with reporters, senior officials with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency expressed confidence that curfews would not interfere with voting.

Wolf ordered his deadline extension for mail ballots to apply to Philadelphia and two of its suburbs as well as the counties that include Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Erie.

Republican National Committee spokesman Mike Reed said Monday the party was considering whether to bring legal action to block Wolf’s order. The GOP fought efforts to extend the ballot deadline in Wisconsin’s spring elections in April

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to vote, but we have an Election Day for a reason,” he said. “Postponing this deadline would require county election offices to verify ballots for weeks after the election, potentially delaying the outcome and opening the door for unnecessary litigation.”

In Philadelphia, the crunch for in-person voting access could be more acute in the city’s black enclaves, notably West and North Philadelphia, where requests for mail ballots were lower than in white areas, according to an analysis by Jonathan Tannen, a demographer who crunches city data.

And the challenges could repeat in other cities. In Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh, officials consolidated roughly 1,300 polling locations down to 147.

Pompilio reported from Philadelphia. The Washington Post’s Jenna Portnoy and Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.