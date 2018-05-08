RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of North Carolina’s major political parties are picking their candidates for seats in the state legislature at a time of major turnover.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for primary elections being held to narrow the races for the 170 seats in North Carolina’s General Assembly.

One big factor this year is the mid-decade redistricting ordered by federal judges who found Republican legislators illegally designed voting districts with racial bias to favor themselves.

That led to retirements that have left a dozen open seats this year. Two sets of GOP senators will be forced to run against colleagues after being placed in the same district.

Another anomaly this year is that nearly three dozen other Democratic or Republican incumbents are being challenged within their party.