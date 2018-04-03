MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A priest who served in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate a recently-made allegation of sexual misconduct involving a minor in the 1970s.

The Diocese of Marquette announced Monday that the allegation has been reported to the Marquette County prosecutor’s office. No charges have been filed and the diocese says the priest denies the allegation.

The priest retired in 2007 and had senior priest status. He’s now prohibited from public ministry or presenting himself as a priest as the investigation takes place.

Bishop John F. Doerfler says in a statement that anyone who may have been a victim of sexual misconduct by clergy, a church worker or volunteer is encouraged to come forward. The diocese says victims also are encouraged to contact law enforcement.