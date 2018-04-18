BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana priest is calling for a boycott of a fundraiser for Billings Central Catholic Schools because two of the event’s co-chairs are homosexual men.

The Billings Gazette reports the Rev. Ryan Erlenbush of Great Falls told his Facebook followers that his alma mater has “lost its way” and wondered why any Christian would attend the May 5 fundraiser.

Billings Catholic Schools President Shaun Harrington and Foundation Executive Director Janyce Haider said Rev. Erlenbush didn’t contact them directly and that they had not personally heard any complaints about Travis Heringer and Dan Sutter’s roles as co-chairs of Mayfair 2018. Heringer and Sutter declined to comment.

Haider says the school system largely embraces Pope Francis’ recent messages for a more inclusive church.

Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls/Billings did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment.

