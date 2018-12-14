TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AP) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit says it regrets that a priest officiating at a teen’s funeral questioned whether he would get to heaven after killing himself.
Maison Hullibarger’s father tells the Detroit Free Press that he asked the priest to stop talking during the Dec. 8 funeral Mass. But Jeff Hullibarger says the Rev. Don LaCuesta continued giving a critical sermon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance.
Hullibarger says some mourners left the church crying.
The archdiocese released a statement Thursday saying it’s sorry that an “unbearable situation was made even more difficult.” The archdiocese says LaCuesta will not preach at funerals “for the foreseeable future.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As probe closes in, Trump distances himself from Cohen
- Some link depression, failed LASIK
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing
Eighteen-year-old Maison died on Dec. 4. He was an athlete and honors student.