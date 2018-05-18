JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — A retired priest is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an altar boy when he served at a Fort Atkinson church beginning in 2006.

Sixty-four-year-old Bill Nolan is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A $50,000 signature bond was set in Jefferson County Court Thursday. Nolan’s accuser, now 25, recently contacted authorities and told them he was assaulted by the priest at least 100 times from 2006 to 2010 when Nolan served at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He said the sexual encounters would take place at various places, including Nolan’s office. The Diocese of Madison says it didn’t know about the allegations before police arrested Nolan.

The state Public Defender’s Office represented Nolan during his initial court appearance, but said he will be hiring his own attorney.