CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The price of gasoline hasn’t changed much in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 gas outlets in Maine says price was unchanged from a week ago, averaging $2.42 a gallon. The price in Vermont was down 1.7 cents to $2.52 per gallon. New Hampshire’s price fell 1.1 cents per gallon to $2.47.

The national average fell 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.44 a gallon. It’s 12 cents per gallon less than last month, and 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.