CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The price of gasoline is rising in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 gas outlets in Maine says price has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50. The price in Vermont went up 2.5 cents to $2.53 per gallon. New Hampshire’s price went up 1.5 cents per gallon to $2.48.

The national average went up 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.53. It’s 3.8 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 32 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says oil prices hitting a new high, a major pipeline leak, and a robust demand for gasoline so late in the season contribute to the higher prices.