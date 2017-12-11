SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brigham Young University has banned beards for most students and faculty since the 1960s, but attitudes and enforcement of the policy at the Mormon church-owned school have relaxed in recent years.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the school approved beards on campus in 2015 for Muslims, Sikhs and other students to honor their non-faith of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or LDS.

The school further has deemed that “full-time or part-time non-LDS faculty who are employed at BYU for one year or less may wear a beard, unless it is intended that they continue their employment with BYU for longer than one year.”

Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition to end the school’s beard ban.

