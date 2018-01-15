PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The school board in Presque Isle is deciding whether to become the latest to abandon the fall break for the potato harvest.
Many farmers believe that the harvest break is good for the students by teaching them hard work and responsibility. It’s also good for farms, of course.
But Maine Public reports that a growing number of community members and educators believe it’s time for a change. A school district survey indicates only about 15 percent of Presque Isle High School students contributed to harvest work during the break last year.
School Administrative District One’s school board will decide that question over the next few months.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Huskies star running back Myles Gaskin says he will return for his senior season
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Bicyclist struck by car and killed near Golden Gardens Park
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
In recent years, the towns of Houlton and Hodgdon eliminated their breaks, but they still accommodate students who want to work during the harvest.