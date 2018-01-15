PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The school board in Presque Isle is deciding whether to become the latest to abandon the fall break for the potato harvest.

Many farmers believe that the harvest break is good for the students by teaching them hard work and responsibility. It’s also good for farms, of course.

But Maine Public reports that a growing number of community members and educators believe it’s time for a change. A school district survey indicates only about 15 percent of Presque Isle High School students contributed to harvest work during the break last year.

School Administrative District One’s school board will decide that question over the next few months.

In recent years, the towns of Houlton and Hodgdon eliminated their breaks, but they still accommodate students who want to work during the harvest.