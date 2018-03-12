Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The presidents of Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University will release tuition proposals on Friday.

That will be followed by a series of events that will lead to the Arizona Board of Regents voting on tuition and mandatory fees for the 2018-19 academic year.

On March 27, the regents will host a public hearing for students and the public to comment regarding the tuition proposals at various sites throughout the state.

Two days later, the regents will host a tuition workshop on the ASU campus in Tempe where the three university presidents will present their proposals.

The board is expected to set final tuition and fees for the next academic year at an April 5 meeting on the UofA campus in Tucson.

