PHOENIX (AP) — The presidents of Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University will release tuition proposals on Friday.
That will be followed by a series of events that will lead to the Arizona Board of Regents voting on tuition and mandatory fees for the 2018-19 academic year.
On March 27, the regents will host a public hearing for students and the public to comment regarding the tuition proposals at various sites throughout the state.
Two days later, the regents will host a tuition workshop on the ASU campus in Tempe where the three university presidents will present their proposals.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Britain playgrounds: learning to accept risk, and occasional ‘owie’
The board is expected to set final tuition and fees for the next academic year at an April 5 meeting on the UofA campus in Tucson.