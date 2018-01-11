The confusion was a fresh reminder of how Trump’s impulses can upend the daily workings of the federal government.

At 6:46 a.m. Thursday, Andrew Napolitano — Fox News Channel personality and supporter of President Donald Trump — opined about a critical government surveillance program on “Fox & Friends,” the show that is part alarm clock, part unofficial briefing for the commander in chief.

“I’m scratching my head,” Napolitano said, referring to Thursday’s House vote to reauthorize a key part of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). “I don’t understand why Donald Trump is in favor of this.”

And then, 47 minutes later, Trump was no longer in favor of the bill that his own White House had been championing. In a tweet, the president quoted verbatim the Fox headline from Napolitano’s appearance and suggested that the FISA law had been used to “so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign.”

The presidential decree set off a mad scramble across Washington, D.C.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., spent 30 minutes on the phone with the president explaining the differences between domestic and foreign surveillance. White House chief of staff John Kelly also directly intervened with Trump, reiterating the program’s importance before traveling to the Capitol, where he parried questions from confused lawmakers.

A presidential correction came 101 minutes after the initial tweet. The second missive stated, “today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land.”

“We need it!” Trump concluded in his second Twitter message. “Get smart!”

The confusion was a fresh reminder of how Trump’s impulses can upend the daily workings of the federal government.

“The president’s pingpong on attitudes toward the FISA renewal suggests to me that he doesn’t fully understand the issue, which is complicated even for experts to understand,” said John McLaughlin, a former head of the CIA.

Trump’s misunderstanding of the nuances of surveillance laws came as he and his aides have been struggling to silence the debate over the president’s mental fitness after allegations in a new book about the chaotic White House.

In Thursday morning’s meeting of House Republicans, lawmakers reacted with consternation to Trump’s initial tweet, according to attendees. The anxiety continued until House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stood up and handed his cellphone to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who read aloud the president’s second tweet voicing support for the bill.

After Kelly and other White House officials arrived at the Capitol rounding up support, the House ultimately voted overwhelmingly to renew the program.

The vote, 256-164, centered on an expiring law that permits the U.S. government, without a warrant, to collect communications of foreigners abroad from U.S. firms such as Google and AT&T — even when those targets are talking to Americans. Congress had enacted the law in 2008 to legalize a form of a once-secret warrantless-surveillance program created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The legislation approved Thursday, which extended the law for six years, still has to go through the Senate, which faces a deadline to vote by Jan. 19, when formal surveillance authorities expire after a temporary extension in late December.

The program is known as Section 702, named after the part of the 2008 FISA law that established it. But with his Thursday morning tweet, Trump seemed to be conflating Section 702 with the broader FISA law, which governs a variety of surveillance and intelligence activities. Trump charged that the FISA law had been used to get a warrant to spy on his campaign.

“ ‘House votes on controversial FISA ACT today,’ ” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting the Fox headline. “This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?”

Napolitano’s Fox commentary was not the only opposition that Trump was exposed to. Though his own White House supported Section 702 — putting out a statement Wednesday night in support of its renewal -— Trump spoke Thursday morning with two key Republican lawmakers who both opposed the bill, officials said.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., expressed his opposition to the president, a Republican aide familiar with the conversation said. Paul has threatened to filibuster the bill when it reaches the Senate. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, also conveyed to the president his opposition on civil-liberties grounds, according to a person familiar with that conversation.

At the White House on Thursday afternoon, press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted there was no discrepancy between Trump’s two tweets — and said the only confusion was on the part of the media. “We don’t think there was a conflict at all,” Sanders said. “The president fully supports the 702 and was happy to see that it passed the House today.”

After the bill passed, some in the White House expressed relief that yet another crisis had been averted. “Who saw that coming except for no one?” one White House official said, speaking anonymously to criticize the president. “You just shake your head and laugh a little bit.”