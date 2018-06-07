Nation & WorldNation & World Politics President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not currently planning to withdraw all of its troops from Syria. Originally published June 7, 2018 at 5:17 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not currently planning to withdraw all of its troops from Syria. The Associated Press Next StoryFather, son convicted of manslaughter want to withdraw pleas Previous StoryBalkan nations to boost cooperation to manage migrant influx