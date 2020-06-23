WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday protesters will be met with “serious force” if they establish an autonomous zone near the White House and said federal officials would seek long sentences for anyone toppling statues or vandalizing monuments.

The comments in a series of early morning tweets and statements came after a chaotic day of protest in the city Monday, during which demonstrators unsuccessfully attempted to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square and tried to cordon off a section of street near the White House before police removed them.

Protesters claimed in a tweet Tuesday morning they had re-established what they are calling the “BHAZ,” or Black House Autonomous Zone, by setting up barricades and pitching tents in an area near Black Lives Matter Plaza..

The move potentially sets up clash in the same area where federal authorities forcefully removed protesters earlier this month before President Trump visited St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged during protests over the killing of George Floyd.

“There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “If they try they will be met with serious force!”

In another tweet Tuesday, Trump said anyone who vandalizes or topples a statute could be charged under a federal law.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…..” Trump tweeted. “…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

Shortly before departing for Arizona Tuesday, Trump thanked law enforcement for its response Monday night in saving a “great monument,” according to a White House pool report. He also said there would be an executive order “very soon” with regards to monument destruction.

“We are looking at long term jail sentences” for “anarchists,” Trump said.

A U.S. Park Police spokeswoman said Tuesday that its officers had made two arrests as officers cleared protesters during the attempt to topple the Jackson statue in Lafayette Square. D.C. police, who were also involved, also said two arrests were made Monday afternoon, but it was unclear if they were the same two arrests Park Police detailed.

Trump’s ultimatums concerned some members of the D.C. government.

Council member David Grosso, one of the furthest left members of the D.C. Council, called on the city and the Metropolitan Police Departmentto shield the demonstrators attempting to form an autonomous zone rather than trying to clear them out.

“The District of Columbia should protect those demonstrators and give them the space to have a voice, and MPD needs to protect them from federal intrusion onto our soil,” said Grosso. “It’s MPD’s job to protect these folks and to give them the space to protest peacefully.”

