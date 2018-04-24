COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Republican governor is featuring his biggest backer in the first television ad of his re-election campaign.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign tells The Associated Press the governor is going up statewide Thursday with a TV ad on broadcast, cable and digital platforms. The 30-second ad features President Donald Trump saying McMaster is a “great governor” who does the job “with his heart.”

Trump is backing McMaster, the first statewide-elected official to endorse his 2016 presidential bid.

Two of McMaster’s GOP primary challengers, former state public health chief Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren, are already up on TV. He also faces Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill.

South Carolina holds its primary elections June 12. Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination.