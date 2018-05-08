HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration for the floods, landslides and mudslides on Kauai and Oahu.

Gov. David requested the federal declaration May 2 in wake of the April storms.

Ige said the approval paves the way for federal assistance with emergency work and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities on Oahu and Kauai.

About 532 homes were damaged or destroyed in the historic rains that swamped Oahu and Kauai between April 13 and 16.

The recorded 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rainfall in a 24-hour period in Waipa is being reviewed by the National Climatic Extremes Committee as a possible U.S. record.