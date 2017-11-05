SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — The president of Spearfish Hospital has died.

Rapid City-based Regional Health announced the death of Larry Veitz (vaytz) but gave no details. An online obituary says the 59-year-old Veitz died Saturday.

Veitz had been president of Spearfish Hospital for 15 years. He also oversaw clinics in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

In a statement, Regional Health CEO Brent Phillips said Veitz’s contributions “will have a lasting impact” and that he “set a great vision for the future.”

Phillips says Veitz helped expand the health-care system’s markets to include over 500 caregivers and 40 physicians serving patients from the northern Black Hills, eastern Wyoming and eastern Montana.

In September, Veitz was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for Health Care Professionals from the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.

Funeral arrangements are pending.