Nation & WorldSports President of Mexican soccer club Culiacan Dorados confirms the naming of Diego Maradona as coach Originally published September 6, 2018 at 3:02 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MEXICO CITY (AP) — President of Mexican soccer club Culiacan Dorados confirms the naming of Diego Maradona as coach. The Associated Press