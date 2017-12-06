UPPERVILLE, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s oldest bridges will be preserved as parkland commemorating a Civil War battle.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the deal Wednesday to preserve 20 acres surrounding Goose Creek Bridge in Loudoun County.

The stone bridge was built in the early 19th century and in use until 1957 when it was replaced by what is now U.S. 50.

The land has had numerous owners, including former U.S. Sen. John Warner, who donated 12 acres to the Fauquier and Loudoun Garden Club. The club maintained the bridge for many years.

The Civil War Trust acquired the property and will give it to a regional parks authority, which will operate Goose Creek Historic Park.

The bridge played a prominent role in the June 1863 Battle of Upperville, preceding fighting at Gettysburg.