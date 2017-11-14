DETROIT (AP) — The contribution of Muslims to science and medicine in Michigan will be the topic of a presentation at the Michigan Science Center.

The Wednesday evening event will be led by Rebecca Karam, principal investigator of Muslims for American Progress. The project was launched by the Institute for Policy Studies and Social Understanding.

A recent study found Muslims represent less than 3 percent of the state’s total population but make up more than 15 percent of its licensed medical doctors.

Panelists will include doctors who have pioneered surgical techniques and lead nonprofits serving women, children and refugees.

The presentation is part of the Detroit science center’s exhibition, “1001 Inventions: Untold Stories from a Golden Age of Innovation.” It highlights Muslims’ contributions to the modern world.