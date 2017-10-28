BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters are encouraged to turn in unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs during the state’s annual drug take back day.

The event takes place Saturday at police department collection sites around the state as part of the nationwide effort to help people dispose of unwanted drugs that could be misused.

The statewide collection is held twice a year.

The Health Department says Vermont also has set up year-round collection sites and is testing a law enforcement drug disposal program. The department says in the past three months the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department has collected nearly two tons of unused or unwanted prescription drugs stored at sheriff offices around Vermont.

A list of Saturday’s collection sites can be found online at healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback or by calling 211.