LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Weather permitting, federal crews will begin burning a small part of a national wildlife refuge north of New Orleans on Tuesday to kill invasive plants.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service says it plans to burn about 60 acres (24 hectares) of marsh in the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge , starting Tuesday.
Burning the invasive plants will let native marsh grasses return.
The refuge covers 18,000 acres (nearly 7,300 hectares) of forests, marshes and wetlands on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain (PONCH-uh-train).
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
A news release says signs have been posted along roads bordering the area where the prescribed burn is planned.
It says people may see smoke coming off the refuge, but effects on the general public are expected to be minimal.