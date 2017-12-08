PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Prescott Valley police chief who lost his handgun last month will be suspended for two days without pay.
The Daily Courier reports the police department had offered a $500 reward after Bryan Jarrell disclosed he had lost his gun on Nov. 9 and didn’t realize it was missing until four days later.
Town manager Larry Tarkowski on Wednesday issued the punishment that also requires Jarrell to complete a firearm safety course and pay the cost to replace the handgun.
Jarrell says he left his service weapon in a library’s public restroom after attending a town council meeting.
The department-issued handgun is a black, Glock 19 9mm. The serial number is YHC 944.
The department says anyone with information about the missing handgun can contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information from: The Daily Courier, http://www.dcourier.com