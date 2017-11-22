PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Prescott Valley is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Police Chief Bryan Jarrell’s missing handgun.
The department’s announcement of the reward follows its earlier disclosure that Jarrell said he last had the gun Nov. 9 but didn’t realize it was lost until four days later.
Jarrell says he accidentally left the handgun in a restroom stall while he was changing clothes.
He had just finished attending a town council meeting at the Prescott Valley Public Library.
The department-issued handgun is described as a Glock 19, 9mm in caliber and black. The serial number is YHC 944.
The department says that anyone with information about the missing handgun contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.