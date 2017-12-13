PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A Prescott Valley man has been booked into jail after recovering at a Phoenix hospital from a police shooting.
Prescott Valley police was in the process of serving a search warrant for narcotics at an apartment on Dec. 5 when the incident occurred.
They say when officers went through the front door, they were confronted by a suspect who was wearing body armor and pointed a weapon in their direction.
Police shot the man, who was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.
They say 34-year-old Aaron Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday, arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and booked into a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention facility on undisclosed charges.
The shooting remains under investigation by the DPS.