PHOENIX (AP) — A man arrested at the state Capitol two years ago while attending a hearing on problems with Arizona’s presidential primary election has been acquitted of all charges.

Jonathan McRae was arrested in the gallery of the House of Representatives on March 28, 2016 as lawmakers held a hearing on alleged voter suppression in Arizona’s 2016 presidential primary.

State Department of Public Safety officials say the 23-year-old Prescott resident was yelling, refused orders to leave and held onto a chair to make it harder for troopers to remove him.

McRae was jailed on misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest charges. A judge ordered his release the next day.

McRae’s lawyer says a Maricopa County Superior Court jury deliberated less than 30 minutes Monday before acquitting his client following a two-day trial.