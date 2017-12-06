PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a licensed fiduciary accused of fraud is a suspect in two other theft cases.
County sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Krista Cline was arrested Monday. She was booked into jail on suspicion of fraud and theft, released and ordered to stop all duties as a fiduciary.
It was unclear Wednesday if Cline has an attorney.
Authorities say a woman recently discovered her son’s special needs account being managed by Cline had an authorized $2,000 transfer to her.
Cline was arrested in September for allegedly transferring more than $100,000 from the accounts of two special-needs clients.
Cline managed a living trust for a Cottonwood man. After he died in November 2014, Cline allegedly paid herself more than $38,000 for services and transferred $33,000 more to her personal accounts.