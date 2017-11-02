CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The rector of a prep school in New Hampshire says he is upset by accounts of sexual misconduct involving faculty that go back decades and the school’s failure to protect students under its care.

St. Paul’s School released a report in May detailing allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday includes five staff members never identified before and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009.

The school requested the investigation last year following reports about Howard White, who was fired from a Rhode Island school for sexual misconduct in 1974 and had previously worked at St. Paul’s.

Rector Michael Hirschfeld said in letters to parents and the school community on Wednesday that the abuse wouldn’t be tolerated today.