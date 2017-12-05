CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff’s official in Tennessee says a preliminary investigation shows that a fire at an exotic animal rescue was accidental.

Anderson County Chief Deputy Mark Lucas provided the information to the Knoxville News Sentinel on Tuesday about the fire a day earlier at Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton. The sheriff’s office said an electrical malfunction at the back of the zoo’s main barn sparked the fire.

Officials don’t know how many animals were killed or injured in the fire. The sheriff’s office said some zoo workers and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Zoo founder and owner James Cox said in a Facebook video that the zoo will rebuild.

The zoo’s website said about 98 percent of the animals there are rescue animals from across the country.

